Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has described the whole lot of footballers who dress in fashionable and trendy outfits as “brand whores”

Bellerin was speaking to blog portal Mr Porter when he came forth to address his dip in form which has been attributed to his lifestyle with regards to his diet as a vegetarian and his unique fashion sense.

Bellerin went ahead to slam players who love to wear expensive brand gear as “brand whore” who dress clothes just to outdo each other

I like to call them brand whores,'. 'Let's see who can have the biggest Gucci logo or have the most glitter on their shoes!'





Hector Bellerin was certainly not getting some love with regards to his fashion sense from his teammates. He revealed that his mates made fun of his wardrobe during the London week of fashion. The full back also stated that he comes from a heritage of successful fashion designers. He also laid emphasis on the fact that he sews the outfits he is usually spotted in.

Some of the players printed out pictures of me and put them in my locker (but) at least that means they're paying attention… There is no limit to what you can wear.'

He added: 'What a lot of people don't know is that my mum and my grandmother have made clothes since forever.

My grandmother had her own factory back in Spain. When I wasn't playing football, I was cleaning the threads from the floor. She taught me how to hem my trousers.

'I've got a sewing machine at home, I've got all the stuff. Some people don't understand, they think I'm just putting up pictures to show how cool I am.

Hector Bellerin has been an intergral part of the Arsenal side this season. Arsenal lost 3-1 to Leicester on Wednesday at the Kingpower Stadium.

Arsenal will end the season at the Kirklees Stadium as they play Huddersfield on Sunday