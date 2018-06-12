Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Starlets Physio was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup


Anas Aremeyaw Anas has released a latest piece on the Number 12 expose and it is titled Number 12 Extra.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI have more exposé  on corruption in Ghana football than what was premiered last week, after releasing a latest video.

The assertion that some coaches are bribed to influence player selection has been confirmed after Anas in his latest video revealed the physiotherapist of the U-17 national team of Ghana by name Kofi received an unspecified amount of money to pass an injured player fit for the 2017 juvenile World Cup in India.

READ MORE: GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

The Anas exposé  on rots n Ghana football dubbed number 12 has earlier implicated several football officials including erstwhile GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and 77 match officials who were caught on camera receiving bribes.

Nyantakyi resigned last week and has relinquished his positions at CAF and FIFA, after he was slapped with a 90 month ban for misconducting himself.

Government is also taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association and has currently been granted an injunction to restrain the GFA from carrying out their day to day activities, all from the fallout of the corruption scandal.

 

