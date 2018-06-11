GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

news

Ghana government is planning to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the Ghana Football Federation (GFF) according to reports.

The attempts by government is a response to the Anas exposé that has uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes.

The GFA is currently dissolved by government and its office has been declared a crime scene.

However, members of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have formed a five man committee to meet with government and come out with the road map towards bringing reforms to the association.

Reports that the GFA will be replaced with GFF to change the structure and composition of the embattled association would come as a surprise and it should be expected that a legal tussle between government and the current association is eminent when the decision is confirmed.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.