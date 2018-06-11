Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé


#Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

Government of Ghana is bent on replacing the Ghana Football Association with the Ghana Football Federation after the Anas exposé.

  • Published:
play GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana government is planning to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the Ghana Football Federation (GFF) according to reports.

The attempts by government is a response to the Anas exposé that has uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes.

The GFA is currently dissolved by government and its office has been declared a crime scene.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilement

However, members of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have formed a five man committee to meet with government and come out with the road map towards bringing reforms to the association.

Reports that the GFA will be replaced with GFF to change the structure and composition of the embattled association would come as a surprise and it should be expected that a legal tussle between government and the current association is eminent when the decision is confirmed.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: The Ayews have a new manager in Potter English Premier League The Ayews have a new manager in Potter
Football: Zidane happy to have his feet up Football Zidane happy to have his feet up
Football: France and Arsenal great Vieira takes over as Nice coach Football France and Arsenal great Vieira takes over as Nice coach
Football: US sanctions force Nike to drop Iran boot deal ahead of World Cup Football US sanctions force Nike to drop Iran boot deal ahead of World Cup
#Number12: Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss #Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss
Anas Number 12: Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
2 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
4 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
5 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
6 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
7 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to...bullet
8 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video...bullet
9 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
10 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Betraying the Gamebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Iceland defender Ragnar Sigurdsson
Football Iceland's Russian legion 'coming home' for World Cup
Shib Shankar Patra, a diehard Argentina fan from India, has painted his house in the Latin American teams colours
Football Indian fan paints house in Argentina colours
Last year the draw for the English League Cup was held in Bangkok with former French international footballer Emmanuel Petit. This year it will be in Ho Chi Minh City.
Football Vietnam to host English League Cup draw
The World Cup kicks off on June 14
Football World Cup big guns limber up in Russia as atmosphere builds