Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilement


Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilement

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has suffered 32 months jail sentence

play Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months over rape charges
Kingsley Sarfo is sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and expulsion for two cases of defilement at the Malmö District Court on Thursday.

The Ghanaian was first arrested in September 2017 for defiling a girl in Sweden and was granted bail. But while the case was pending he was arrested early this year and has since been in cells since then.

When the negotiations in Malmö District Court ended on May 25, prosecutor Rikard Darell called for three years imprisonment and expulsion for Sarfo for two cases of rape against children that should have taken place in September 2016 and June 1, 2017 respectively.

Sarfo admitted that he had sex with the girl but meant that he did not know she was under 15 and had a love relationship.

"The big question is what age the plaintiff actually stated. This is the leaping point in how to try the goal, "said lawyer Mikael Sundman after the final negotiations.

The judge following several sitting and after examining all evidence presented to him finally ruled that Kingsley Sarfo has been found guilty of two counts of rape charges and is therefore been sentenced to 2 years and eight months imprisonment.

play Kingsley Sarfo

 

Meanwhile, Kingsley Sarfo will have his contract with Malmoo FF terminated according to the CEO of the club Niclas Carlnén.

"You can say this: People who commit gross crimes leading to prison cannot normally represent the club," he said in connection with the initial suspicions.

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed the player his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year but the allegations surrounding him has also halted his invitation to the national team.

