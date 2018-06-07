Home > Sports > Football >

Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management


#Number12 Anas' Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management

Joshua Acquah is the name of the Tiger Eye agent who served on the Hearts of Oak management team as a Protocol Officer.

play Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts management
Tiger Eye PI planted Joshua Acquah as an undercover agent in Accra Hearts of Oak to work in the club as their Protocol officer.

Acquah negotiated with referees without the fore knowledge of the Phobians and succeeded in bribing referees to officiate matches in favour of the Accra giants.

This explains why most of the matches involving match fixing in the Anas exposé were Hearts of Oak clashes with other sides in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cups.

READ MORE: Video -Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas expose on Ghana football

Samuel Sukah and the two assistant referees for the Hearts- clash against Asante Kotoko last season in Accra were bribed to influence the outcome of the game. Sukah the centre referee received GH 2000, while the two assistants for the game took GHC 1,500 each.

The knight of the whistle awarded a late minute penalty to the Phobians, which was eventually scored by Vincent Atingah to win the day for hosts. Fans poured out their anger over the penalty call and it almost resulted in a confusion, hadn’t been the timely intervention of security personnel, because fans believed the ball hit Ahmed Adams’ back instead of his hand.

Other matches of Hearts of Oak which were fixed by the Tiger Eye PI agent were: AshGold vs Hearts in an FA Cup clash, a game which Hearts of Oak won 1-2 in Obuasi, Kotoko vs Hearts in Kumasi; he Phobians drew one all against Kotoko; WAFA’s 5-0 win over Hearts at Sagakope, Hearts of Oak’s 2-1 win against WAFA at Sogakope, Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks, Hearts vs Liberty Professionals. All were games that took place in the 2016/17 season.

READ MORE: Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

Hearts of Oak management found out after the end of the 2016/07 season that Acquah was dealing with betting syndicate to fix their matches and reported to the Nima Police to arrest him.

His appointment was terminated afterwards by the club.

However, he is now a hero for helping Tiger Eye uncover the rots in Ghana football.

