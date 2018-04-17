Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars do not make money from friendlies - Nyantakyi


Black Stars do not make money from friendlies, Nyantakyi clarifies

Kwesi Nyantakyi says the notion that the Black Stars of Ghana has to make money any time they play a football game is wrong.

The Black Stars of Ghana do not make money from the international friendly games they play according to Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Ghana will play two friendly games in the month of June with Iceland and Japan as the opponents.

According to the president of Ghana’s football governing body, Japan and Iceland will handle the cost involved with Black Stars using their side of the profit for airfare.

Speaking in an interview with Zylofon FM, Kwesi Nyantakyi said:

“In June we will play two friendlies, we will play Iceland and Japan and they are going to bear all the cost of the games. The money we will be making from the game, will be used for plane tickets and pay the players so there are no gains from the games.”

On the issue that the Black Stars make money from the international friendlies they play, the head of Ghana football said that the notion was wrong.

“The notion that the Black Stars is a business unit and that we have to make a profit anytime we [Black Stars] play a game is wrong,” Nyantakyi said.

"We play friendly games because it gives the coach the opportunity to access the team, the new players and old players."

"When we play football games, it comes at a huge cost and sometimes we don't get anything from the game. Most of the times, even when we make some money, we use it to finance the game. Last time, when we didn't play any game, everybody was asking why we didn't play any game."

"The reason we did not play any game was that we did not have money and the teams that wanted to engage us in friendlies wanted us to pay for the game so that was the reason we did not play any game.”

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to make a fourth successive FIFA World Cup appearance after missing out on the tournament set to kick off in Russia.

