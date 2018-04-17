Home > Sports > Football >

FIFA start investigating racism chants from Russian fans


FIFA have started investigating the racist chants from the crowd when France played against Russia in an international friendly in March.

Disciplinary proceedings to that effect has been initiated against Russian Football Union for the alleged racist chants towards Barcelona’s Ousmane Demebele and Paul Pogba who play for Manchester United.

Russia lost the friendly which took place in Saint Petersburg by 3-1

A brace from Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba won the game for "Les Bleus"

Russia will host the 2018 World Cup and will face Egypt Uruguay and Saudi Arabia

The World Cup starts on 14 June 2018.

