Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at World Cup return

LA Galaxy new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at joining Sweden for the 2018 World Cup.

Ibrahimovic has been out of the Sweden National team since 2016 and the Blagult have managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after beating Italy in a World Cup qualifier playoff



Zlatan Ibrahimovic with after his long exile from the national team took to twitter stating the possibility of him attending the next World Cup.

He tweeted a picture of the Sweden team with the “the chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga”

Skyhoga also translates as "SkyHigh"

Sweden are in group G of the 2018 World Cup with defending champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea.