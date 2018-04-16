Home > Sports >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at World Cup return


Russia 2018 Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at shocking return to the World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drop hints at featuring in the next World Cup after not being involved in the qualifiers

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LA Galaxy new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at joining Sweden for the 2018 World Cup.

Ibrahimovic has been out of the Sweden National team since 2016 and the Blagult have managed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after beating Italy in a World Cup qualifier playoff
 

READ ALSO:Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with after his long exile from the national team took to twitter stating the possibility of him attending the next World Cup.

 

He tweeted a picture of the Sweden team with the “the chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga”

Skyhoga also translates as "SkyHigh"

READ ALSO:I was eager to play for Swansea once again -Jordan Ayew

Sweden are in group G of the 2018 World Cup with defending champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko coach lashes out at players after Dreams FC defeat Ghana Premier League Kotoko coach lashes out at players after Dreams FC defeat
WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on Jessie Magdaleno WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares war on Jessie Magdaleno
Football: PSG pummelling of Monaco underlines dilemma facing French game Football PSG pummelling of Monaco underlines dilemma facing French game
Football: Sevilla's Lenglet good enough for Barca, admits Montella Football Sevilla's Lenglet good enough for Barca, admits Montella
Ayew-Ready? Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle Ayew-Ready? Jordan Ayew, Swansea's goalscoring magician returns to save relegation battle
English Topflight League: Manchester City is the 8th most successful club after league triumph English Topflight League Manchester City is the 8th most successful club after league triumph

Recommended Videos

Commonwealth Games: Ghana wins first medal at Commonwealth games Commonwealth Games Ghana wins first medal at Commonwealth games
Sports News: Deputy sports minister suspended over commonwealth visa scandal Sports News Deputy sports minister suspended over commonwealth visa scandal
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1



Top Articles

1 Jordan Ayew Ghana striker returns from suspension to rescue apoint for...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC leave it late against Asante Kotokobullet
3 Ghana Premier League Watch highlights of how Elmina Sharks destroyed...bullet
4 Bernard Mensah Ghana midfielder scores for Kasimpasa in Turkish leaguebullet
5 Ghana Premier League Watch highlights of how Medeama defeated...bullet
6 Video Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom goal to earn point for...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Leicester City manager hints of...bullet
8 Gold Coast 2018 Sports ministry have paid all athletes at...bullet
9 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
10 John Antwi Ghana striker scores brace as El Misr...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Wonder Goal Kevin-Prince Boateng amazing goalbullet
3 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet

Sports

24 not 30 Eric Bailly receives a birthday cake with the wrong age on it
Lionel Messi and Barcelona are on a record 39-match unbeaten run in La Liga
Football Barcelona closing in on La Liga title ahead of Celta Vigo trip
Proud father Kevin-Prince Boateng is all joy as Maddox turns four
Happy Family Proud father Kevin-Prince Boateng is all joy as Maddox turns four
Ghanaian Players Abroad I was eager to play for Swansea once again -Jordan Ayew