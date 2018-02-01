Black Stars midfielder arrested for defiling 15-year-old

news

Black Stars winger Kingsley Sarfo has put behind bars by the police in Sweden following arrest for defiling a 15-year-old.

The Malmo FF winger was arrested last year for rape and defilement, but he was later acquitted and discharged by the law court.

According to the latest reports on the alleged defilement Sarfo has been held by the police since his arrest on Wednesday.

His club Malmo FF have suspended the Ghana international indefinitely following the sexual assault allegations.

"We have just been confirmed that the player has been arrested. Based on that perspective, we have shut down the player in Malmö FF, Managing Director of Malmö FF Niclas Carlnén.

Sarfo was handed his Black Stars in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda to shut the doors to Sweden who were also interested in the talented winger.