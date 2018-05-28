Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

news

Swedish prosecutor Richard Darrell has made claims that Kingsley Sarfo could face a three-year jail term if found guilty for defilement.

The Ghanaian has been in cells for some time now after he was charged with defilement in Sweden.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Although, he has pleaded not guilty to the allegation levelled against him because he didn’t know the girl was under-aged, there are claims that the 23-year-old has been involved in several sexual activities against under-aged girls since joining Malmo FF.

"I mean he has had sexual intercourse with the plaintiff, and I claim it's like judging rape against children," said prosecutor Rikard Darell.

"We're lucky, Sarfo has not managed to get Swedish citizenship," claims American-born lawyer, Blake Pettersson.

"The man has previously acknowledged sexual intercourse with the plaintiff, but has claimed that he did not know she was under 15 years old."

"Date of judgment will be announced later this afternoon, but Mr. Sarfo may stay in the detention so we can assume he is sentenced."

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed the player his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year but the allegations surrounding him has also halted his invitation to the Black Stars team.