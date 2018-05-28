Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term


Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

Kingsley Sarfo could be imprisoned for a three-year term in Sweden for sleeping with a minor.

  • Published:
play Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Swedish prosecutor Richard Darrell has made claims that Kingsley Sarfo could face a three-year jail term if found guilty for defilement.

The Ghanaian has been in cells for some time now after he was charged with defilement in Sweden.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Although, he has pleaded not guilty to the allegation levelled against him because he didn’t know the girl was under-aged, there are claims that the 23-year-old has been involved in several sexual activities against under-aged girls since joining Malmo FF.

play Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

 

"I mean he has had sexual intercourse with the plaintiff, and I claim it's like judging rape against children," said prosecutor Rikard Darell.

"We're lucky, Sarfo has not managed to get Swedish citizenship," claims American-born lawyer, Blake Pettersson.

"The man has previously acknowledged sexual intercourse with the plaintiff, but has claimed that he did not know she was under 15 years old."

"Date of judgment will be announced later this afternoon, but Mr. Sarfo may stay in the detention so we can assume he is sentenced."

Coach Kwesi Appiah handed the player his maiden Black Stars call-up when he was invited for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda last year but the allegations surrounding him has also halted his invitation to the Black Stars team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies
Football: Group B throws up World Cup's first heavyweight showdown Football Group B throws up World Cup's first heavyweight showdown
Football: Old hand Tabarez puts Uruguay back on World Cup map Football Old hand Tabarez puts Uruguay back on World Cup map
Football: Salto's sons Suarez and Cavani carry Uruguay's hopes in Russia Football Salto's sons Suarez and Cavani carry Uruguay's hopes in Russia
Football: Russia given good draw in weak Group A Football Russia given good draw in weak Group A
Football: From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol Football From Egyptian village to best player in England, Salah is a national idol

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
8 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
9 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Nicklas Bendtner came off the bench to play the last 18 minutes in Denmark's last match, a friendly win over Panama, in March
Football Injured Bendtner in race to be fit for World Cup
South Korea's Son Heung-min (2R) celebrates his goal during a friendly football match against Honduras in Deagu on May 28, 2018
Football What a scorcher! Son shines in South Korea win
Roma reached the semifinals of the Champions League this season and hope they have enhanced their squad by signing Ante Coric.
Football Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric