Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves 


Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves 

Brazil coach Tite has named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  Published:
Brazil have named their final 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup without injured Dani Alves.         

The PSG defender was ruled out of the World Cup after a swollen leg.

As expected Tite has included Neymar, Coutinho, Fernandinho, etc in the list.                                                    

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Full-backs: Marcelo (Real Madrid) Danilo (Man City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians).

Centre-backs: Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Willian (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Man City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar).

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar).

