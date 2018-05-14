Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves 

Brazil coach Tite has named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
The PSG defender was ruled out of the World Cup after a swollen leg.
READ MORE: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu's signature
As expected Tite has included Neymar, Coutinho, Fernandinho, etc in the list.
Squad in full
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Man City), Cassio (Corinthians)
Full-backs: Marcelo (Real Madrid) Danilo (Man City), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians).
Centre-backs: Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).
Midfielders: Willian (Chelsea), Fernandinho (Man City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar).
Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar).