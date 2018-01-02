CAF Awards Gala :  Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe arrives in Ghana to host event

The Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent will be hosting the 2017 CAF Awards gala to be held in Ghana.
The actor landed in the country on Sunday, together with his celebrity wife Nicole Ari Parker and their two lovely children.
The 2017 CAF Awards gala is scheduled for January 4, at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The night will see a host of footballers – both male and female – honored for their impeccable outputs in the year under review.
The flagship award is the Player of the Year gong which sees Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Saido Mane slugging it out for the ultimate prize.
Boris Kodjoe described the opportunity to host the CAF Awards as an “honour” in “my father’s country”.
The Hollywood was born in Austria to a German mother and a Ghanaian father. He has been acting since 1999 and is known to be a very passionate Sports fan.