Home > Sports > Football >

Check out the new classic red car of Sergio Ramos


Red Cards for Red Car Check out the new classic red car of Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos gets red classic car as early birthday gift

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The captain of Real Madrid Sergio Ramos has acquired a new classic Red Fiat 300 as an early birthday gift from his brother.

READ ALSO:Son says Spurs must learn from Champions League pain

The Spanish defender turns 32 on 30 March and Ramos was ever elated to receive the car.

Ramos was elated to extent that he took to Instagram with him standing by the car with the caption

Classic cars never die,' 'Early birthday presents. Thanks. Love you bro.'

The car has sr4 emblazoned on the side with reference to the initials of the name Sergio Ramos which is followed by his jersey number.

Real Madrid then go on to face Eibar in their next La Liga fixture.

READ ALSO:Real Madrid edge PSG 3-1

Sergio Ramos has accrued a total of 24 red cards during his career at Real Madrid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week Football Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week
Football: Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow Football Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow
Football: PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction Football PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction
Football: Benfica's legal chief charged in corruption probe Football Benfica's legal chief charged in corruption probe
Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory
Football: Blatter wishes Platini case would end, backs 2026 World Cup in Morocco Football Blatter wishes Platini case would end, backs 2026 World Cup in Morocco

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape chargesbullet
2 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
3 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars edge former African Championsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Chelsea celebrate Ghana’s Independence by...bullet
5 Photos Hearts of Oak unveil 11 new players, including three...bullet
6 Phobia!!! Hearts of Oak congratulate Kwesi Arthur on VGMA...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers named in Premier...bullet
8 Football 'Ciao Asto' - emotional Florence farewell for Astoribullet
9 Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for...bullet
10 Lovely Just beautiful photos of Abedi Pele’s daughter...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Video Kwadwo Asamoah reveals his teammates determination to help Buffon win Champions League
Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus expects to be playing alongside Neymar at the World Cup
Football 'Fighter' Neymar will be fine for World Cup - Jesus
Ghana Football Association GFA Corruption perception is useless talk-Kwesi Nyantakyi
Mark Noonan The ingredients are here in this country to do great things in soccer-Hearts CEO