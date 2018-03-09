Christian Atsu tips African countries to ‘go far’ in World Cup

news

Ghana international Christian Atsu has thrown his weight behind the nations representing Africa at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, insisting they have the quality to “go far”.

The global showpiece will kick start in June, as 32 countries battle it out for the right to be called world champions.

Africa will be represented by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia, and Atsu believes these nations have what it takes to make their mark at the World Cup.

According to the Newcastle United winger, the quality of these countries means they can rivals any team at the tournament.

“When you look at the Senegal team, they have Sadio Mane and deserved it [World Cup qualification], so with hard work I think they will do well,” Atsu said in an interview with Voice Online.



“The Nigeria team have a lot of young players – very talented players – who are playing at a high level."



“Some are playing in La Liga, some in the Premier League and when you look at their group they won almost all of their matches. So I believe Nigeria will be one of the countries to go far in the World Cup."

“Also Egypt – they have Mohammed Salah, they have a very good coach [Hector Cuper] and they play really compact.

“I have played against them and they are really hard to play against. I believe they can also go far.”

The 25-year-old was part of the Ghana side that played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has since become a mainstay with the Black Stars.