Home > Sports > Football >

Christian Atsu tips African countries to ‘go far’ in World Cup


Russia 2018 Christian Atsu tips African countries to ‘go far’ in World Cup

Africa will be represented at the 2018 World Cup by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana international Christian Atsu has thrown his weight behind the nations representing Africa at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, insisting they have the quality to “go far”.

The global showpiece will kick start in June, as 32 countries battle it out for the right to be called world champions.

READ ALSO: Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for Tottenham victory

Africa will be represented by Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia, and Atsu believes these nations have what it takes to make their mark at the World Cup.

According to the Newcastle United winger, the quality of these countries means they can rivals any team at the tournament.

Christian Atsu play

Christian Atsu

 

“When you look at the Senegal team, they have Sadio Mane and deserved it [World Cup qualification], so with hard work I think they will do well,” Atsu said in an interview with Voice Online.

“The Nigeria team have a lot of young players – very talented players – who are playing at a high level."

“Some are playing in La Liga, some in the Premier League and when you look at their group they won almost all of their matches. So I believe Nigeria will be one of the countries to go far in the World Cup."

READ ALSO: GFA Corruption perception is useless talk-­ Kwesi Nyantakyi

“Also Egypt – they have Mohammed Salah, they have a very good coach [Hector Cuper] and they play really compact.

“I have played against them and they are really hard to play against. I believe they can also go far.”

The 25-year-old was part of the Ghana side that played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has since become a mainstay with the Black Stars.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kwadwo Asamoah ready to extend Juventus contract Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah ready to extend Juventus contract
CAF Champions League: ES Setif threaten to ‘rob’ and ‘attack’ Aduana in Algeria CAF Champions League ES Setif threaten to ‘rob’ and ‘attack’ Aduana in Algeria
Ligue 1: Down and out in Europe, PSG resume domestic duties Ligue 1 Down and out in Europe, PSG resume domestic duties
Premier League: Mourinho must stop Salah to keep Liverpool at bay Premier League Mourinho must stop Salah to keep Liverpool at bay
Europa League: Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week Europa League Wenger hails Arsenal win after 'nightmare' week
Europa League: Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow Europa League Costa leads Atletico rout over Lokomotiv Moscow

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League Juventus coach gives Kwadwo Asamoah the credit for...bullet
2 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghana midfielder arrested again over rape...bullet
4 CAF Champions League Aduana Stars edge former African Championsbullet
5 Video Kwadwo Asamoah reveals his teammates determination to help...bullet
6 Davide Astori 'Ciao Asto' - emotional Florence farewell for...bullet
7 Photos Hearts of Oak unveil 11 new players, including three...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers named in Premier...bullet
9 RIP Sad photos as the football world bids farewell to...bullet
10 Red Cards for Red Car Check out the new classic red...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

PAOK football club supporters demonstrate in Thessaloniki against the decision by Greece's Super League to dock their team three points
Greece Super League PAOK fans hold protest rally against points deduction
Benfica said, in a statement on their website, that they were confident that team official Paulo Goncalves would be able to prove that he "acted lawfully" and said they were "totally available" to cooperate with the inquiry
Paulo Goncalves Benfica's legal chief charged in corruption probe
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter told the media that he was tired of his never-ending corruption case
Sepp Blatter Former FIFA president wishes Platini case would end, backs 2026 World Cup in Morocco
Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus expects to be playing alongside Neymar at the World Cup
World Cup 'Fighter' Neymar will be fine for competition - Jesus