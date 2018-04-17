Coach Laryea Kingston eyes FIFA World Cup glory with Ghana

news

Laryea Kingston, who is now coach of third-tier side Kingsbato FC says he is eyeing the opportunity to lead the Black Stars of Ghana at the World Cup finals as coach.

The former Hearts of Midlothian midfielder missed out on the FIFA World Cup, but it will be a dream comes true if he represent Ghana as coach of the team.

“In my coaching career, I want to graduate like the way I graduated through the various national teams," Kingston said, as reported by Ghanaweb.

"In my playing days, I played for the national under-15, 17, 20, the Olympic team and then the Black Stars."

"So that’s the same way I want to graduate through the ranks.”

"In the next two years, I see myself coaching one of the top four clubs in the country and then one of the national teams,” the 37-year-old said.

"I did a lot for the Black Stars, worked very hard for the team but I did not go to the World Cup, but I have the confidence that one day, I will win the World Cup for this country.

"I keep saying it that I will win it for Ghana and I believe I will do it one day."

Laryea Kingston excluded from the 2006 FIFA World Cup due to a suspension that would have made him unavailable for Ghana’s first two games at the Mundial.