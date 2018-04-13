Ghanaians among African athletes who have vanished from camp at Commonwealth Games

news

The 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia has already had its embarrassing moments when it comes to Ghana.

Over 60 Ghanaian ‘journalists’ were deported in the early days of the Commonwealth Games buzz after Australian officials claimed the people could not establish the purpose of their travel.

Deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has since been suspended by the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as investigations continue.

Organisers at the 2018 Gold Coast say some athletes have vanished from camp with a probable intent of not coming back. Despite Cameroon dominating the country whose athletes have run away, officials have also cited Uganda, Sierra Leone, Rwanda and Ghana as other African countries with ‘vanished’ athletes in Australia.

The Australian government has warned athletes against overstaying their visas with the Commonwealth Games Federation saying it would still monitor despite athletes having ‘the right to travel freely’ based on their Australia visa.