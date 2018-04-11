The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games

Home > Sports > Football >

The Black Queens concede 27 goals to only reply with one in 4 games

Ghana female Hockey team the Black Sticks have won finally got in a goal after conceding a total of the 27 goals at the 2018 Commonwealth games.

The Black Sticks started in a horrific note for the Black Sticks as they 12-0 to New Zealand, with 5-0 to Australia and Scotland.

READ ALSO:5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia

In the last game in Pool B for the Black Sticks had Ghana lose 5-1 to Canada.

The goals came through with the Canada by 2 from Brienne Stairs,Madeline Secco, Danielle Henning, Katherine Wright.

READ ALSO:Janet Amponsah qualifies for 200m semifinals.

Cecilia Amoako got the only goal for Ghana to get the game to end 5-1.

Ghana will play for Wales for the 9/10 place game.

