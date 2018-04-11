5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as officials suspect they won't return

news

Australia’s strict rules concerning entry into their country for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast saw Ghana involved in a deportation regime.

Over 50 Ghanaians who claimed to be journalists were deported after failing to convince on their purpose of the trip to Australia, news that put Africa on the radar for a possible illegal immigration.

Now, five Cameroonian athletes have been reported missing in Australia as officials suspect these athletes may not return.

Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou, and Petit Minkoumba, weightlifters plus Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala who are boxers went missing earlier this week with Tsoye failing to show up for her event 91kg, quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Team manager of the Cameroonian athletes in Australia, Victor Agbor Nso has revealed the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon has been informed of the incident.

“We have officially informed our hierarchy back home: the ministry of sports and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon," Victor said.

“We have also laid a formal complaint to the Australian police.

"The Queensland Commonwealth Games minister, Kate Jones, said the Australian federal police were “keeping a watching brief on these athletes.

“When an athlete comes to Australia to compete in a competition we expect them to front up on the field and compete, so we are disappointed about that.”