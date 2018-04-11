Home > Sports > More >

5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia


Commonwealth Games 5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as officials suspect they won't return

Cameroon team manager searches for five athletes in Australia with one even missing his event.

  • Published:
5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as officials suspect they won't return play

5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as officials suspect they won't return
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Australia’s strict rules concerning entry into their country for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast saw Ghana involved in a deportation regime.

Over 50 Ghanaians who claimed to be journalists were deported after failing to convince on their purpose of the trip to Australia, news that put Africa on the radar for a possible illegal immigration.

Now, five Cameroonian athletes have been reported missing in Australia as officials suspect these athletes may not return.

Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou, and Petit Minkoumba, weightlifters plus Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala who are boxers went missing earlier this week with Tsoye failing to show up for her event 91kg, quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Fouodji Sonkbou play

Fouodji Sonkbou

 

READ MORE: Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay

Team manager of the Cameroonian athletes in Australia, Victor Agbor Nso has revealed the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon has been informed of the incident.

“We have officially informed our hierarchy back home: the ministry of sports and the president of the National Olympic Committee of Cameroon," Victor said.

“We have also laid a formal complaint to the Australian police.

"The Queensland Commonwealth Games minister, Kate Jones, said the Australian federal police were “keeping a watching brief on these athletes.

“When an athlete comes to Australia to compete in a competition we expect them to front up on the field and compete, so we are disappointed about that.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Commonwealth Games: Ghana lose to Scotland 5-0 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana lose to Scotland 5-0
Not Journalists! Australia clarify Commonwealth Games deportation, 2 NSA staff fingered Not Journalists! Australia clarify Commonwealth Games deportation, 2 NSA staff fingered
2018 Commonwealth games: Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to make respective final berths 2018 Commonwealth games Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to make respective final berths
Team Ghana: Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude qualify for swimming semis at the Commonwealth Games Team Ghana Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude qualify for swimming semis at the Commonwealth Games
Martina Navratilova: Tennis great slams BBC over Wimbledon pay Martina Navratilova Tennis great slams BBC over Wimbledon pay
Boxing: Braehmer plans legal challenge to force Smith bout Boxing Braehmer plans legal challenge to force Smith bout

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Ghana's 4*100 relay team record season's best Video Watch Ghana's 4*100 relay team record season's best
Video: Ustin Gatlin beats Usain Bold and wins 100m final 9.92s Video Ustin Gatlin beats Usain Bold and wins 100m final 9.92s
Vox Pop: How comfortable are you purchasing a contraceptive? Vox Pop How comfortable are you purchasing a contraceptive?



Top Articles

1 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana lose to Scotland 5-0bullet
2 Team Ghana Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude qualify for swimming semis at...bullet
3 Commonwealth Games 5 Cameroonian athletes missing in Australia as...bullet
4 2018 Commonwealth games Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to...bullet
5 Jason Jude Arthur Ghanaian Swimmer grabs two gold medals at 2018...bullet
6 Not Journalists! Australia clarify Commonwealth Games...bullet
7 From Youth Star To Obscurity How Clifford Aboagye is fast...bullet
8 Akwasi Frimpong Olympic hopeful back in Ghana after 23 yearsbullet
9 Video Watch Ghana's 4*100 relay team record season's...bullet
10 Juju In Soccer List of most ridiculous superstitions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Ghana's 4*100 relay team record season's bestbullet
2 Video Ustin Gatlin beats Usain Bold and wins 100m final 9.92sbullet

More Sports

Former tennis great Boris Becker is never far from the media spotlight
Boris Becker Tennis player withdraws lawsuit against ex-manager
The world's top-ranked batsman Steve Smith in action for Australia against England in the recent Ashes series
Steve Smith Australia skipper eager for South Africa revenge
Members of the Polish K2 expedition rescue French climber Elisabeth Revol in Nanga Parbat in January
Denis Urubko Mountaineer attempts first winter solo summit on K2
The North Korean delegation waved North Korean and Unified Korea flags at the closing ceremony.
Winter Olympics Two Koreas march apart as game close