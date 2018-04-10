Janet Amponsah qualifies for 200m semifinals

news

Ghanaian sprinter Janet Amponsah has qualified to the 200m semifinals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Amponsah emerged 2 at the 200 meters heat with the time of 23.66 seconds.

Janet will then compete for a place in the final of the 200m event at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday 11 April, 2018.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-­ 0 defeat to Ashgold

Akua Obeng Akrofi failed to make the 400m final as bowed in the semifinal. Obeng-Akrofi finished 5 with the time of 53.16 seconds at the Carrara Stadium.

The men’s 200m had Martin Owusu-Antwi made it through to the semi-finals finishing 2nd in the 3rd heat with a time of 21.02sec.

READ ALSO:Hor Halutie believes she placed last at the 100m final due to inexperience

Joseph Amoah also made it through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 20.82sec in heat 9 and booked his place in the semifinal 1 to take place on 11th April.