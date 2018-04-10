Home > Sports > Football >

Janet Amponsah qualifies for 200m semifinals


Ghanaian sprinter Janet Amponsah has qualified to the 200m semifinals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Amponsah emerged 2 at the 200 meters heat with the time of 23.66 seconds.

Janet will then compete for a place in the final of the 200m event at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast, Australia on Wednesday 11 April, 2018.

Akua Obeng Akrofi failed to make the 400m final as bowed in the semifinal. Obeng-Akrofi finished 5 with the time of 53.16 seconds at the Carrara Stadium.

The men’s 200m had Martin Owusu-Antwi made it through to the semi-finals finishing 2nd in the 3rd heat with a time of 21.02sec.

Joseph Amoah also made it through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 20.82sec in heat 9 and booked his place in the semifinal 1 to take place on 11th April.

