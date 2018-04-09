Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-0 defeat to Ashgold


Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian believes his side' lost to AshantiGold because his players were naive

The Head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Paa Kwesi Fabin has put the blame squarely on the Kumasi Asante Kotoko outfit.

Asante Kotoko conceded to quick goals in Ibrahim Samed and Shafiu Mumuni in the 74 and 77 minute.

The Head Coach of the losing side after the game went on to say the goals were through his players’ naivety.

“I believe the defeat was down to naivety on our part. For AshGold’s first goal, the marking was not good. We had assigned every single player to a marker based on their height.

For the second goal, my players simply stood because they though the referee would whistle for an infringement after someone went down. I am very disappointed with this kind of play at level of the game.”

Kotoko now lie 6th on the Ghana Premier League log with 7 points.

Kumasi Asante stay home to face Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Stadium

