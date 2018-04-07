Home > Sports >

Osei Agyemang poised to win 'special' game against Asante Kotoko


Richard Osei Agyemang AshantiGold defender poised to win 'special' game against Asante Kotoko

Agyemang joined AshantiGold prior to the season from Asante Kotoko after he was deemed as surplus to requirement by the club's former coach Steve Polack.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AshantiGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang says their clash against Asante Kotoko in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League will be 'special'.

Agyemang joined AshantiGold prior to the season from Asante Kotoko after he was deemed as surplus to requirement by the club's former coach Steve Polack.

The lustrous guardsman has swiftly become a key figure in the Miners side as they float atop of the league standings with 10 points after four rounds of matches.

Ahead of the side's Ashanti derby against the Porcupine Warriors, Agyemang insisted that they are poised to claim maximum points as he described the match as 'special'.

“It’s a special game for the team not only me. We’re preparing ourselves for a win. We’ve kept it in our minds and our coaches are speaking to us on that game. If you want to win the league, your home matches are very important” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.

He agreed that it will be a tiring match but it’s one that they will come out victorious. “It’s a big match and it will be a difficult one. We can’t talk about it here until we are on the field.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player La Liga Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La Coruna player
Thomas Teye Partey: Ghanaian midfielder says Real Madrid clash is just another game Thomas Teye Partey Ghanaian midfielder says Real Madrid clash is just another game
Football: Bayern Munich win sixth straight German league title Football Bayern Munich win sixth straight German league title
Football: Klopp hopes Salah can return from injury in Man City showdown Football Klopp hopes Salah can return from injury in Man City showdown
Football: Dybala hat-trick stretches Juventus lead in Serie A Football Dybala hat-trick stretches Juventus lead in Serie A
Football: Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd Football Man City bid to seal Premier League title against Man Utd

Recommended Videos

Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat
Ghana Premier League: GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches Ghana Premier League GFA executive c'ttee approves decision to ban ref for 8 matches



Top Articles

1 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
2 Statistics Ghana vs Mexico in numbersbullet
3 Eid-ur Fitr Andre Ayew joins Muslim scholars to end Qur’anic recitationsbullet
4 MTN FA Cup Hearts of Oak beat Kotoku Royals 4-0, Kotoko pip Proud...bullet
5 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
6 Sad News Croatian footballer dies after taking ball to the chestbullet
7 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's female Hockey team lose by...bullet
8 Photos Top seven finest strikers Ghana has ever producedbullet
9 Video Stonebwoy to release new song with Asamoah Gyan?bullet
10 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Stonebwoy features Asamoah Gyan in yet to be released songbullet
3 Video Watch what is inside Gyan's $3 million luxury mansion in Accrabullet

Sports

Harry Kane is in Tottenham's starting line-up for thier match against Stoke
Football Kane back in Tottenham starting line-up
Zinedine Zidane claims he wants Gareth Bale to stay at Real, and he has no interest in honouring Barca
Football Zidane says Real would not honour Barcelona title win
Party pooper? Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho
Football 'End of the world?' No, but Mourinho wants to delay Man City party
Hard to take: Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier reacts after teammate Mathieu Debuchy's last-minute own goal against PSG
Football Champagne stays on ice as Debuchy own goal earns PSG draw