AshantiGold defender Richard Osei Agyemang says their clash against Asante Kotoko in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League will be 'special'.

Agyemang joined AshantiGold prior to the season from Asante Kotoko after he was deemed as surplus to requirement by the club's former coach Steve Polack.

The lustrous guardsman has swiftly become a key figure in the Miners side as they float atop of the league standings with 10 points after four rounds of matches.

Ahead of the side's Ashanti derby against the Porcupine Warriors, Agyemang insisted that they are poised to claim maximum points as he described the match as 'special'.

“It’s a special game for the team not only me. We’re preparing ourselves for a win. We’ve kept it in our minds and our coaches are speaking to us on that game. If you want to win the league, your home matches are very important” he told Footballmadeinghana.com.

He agreed that it will be a tiring match but it’s one that they will come out victorious. “It’s a big match and it will be a difficult one. We can’t talk about it here until we are on the field.”