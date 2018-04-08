Home > Sports >

Aduana Stars thump Fosa Juniors 6-1 to near group stage spot


CAF Confederations Cup Aduana Stars thump Fosa Juniors 6-1 to near group stage spot

Aduana Stars recorded an emphatic 6-1 victory over Madagascan side Fosa Juniors at the Nana Agyemang Badu stadium on Sunday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aduana Stars recorded an emphatic 6-1 victory over Madagascan side Fosa Juniors at the Nana Agyemang Badu stadium on Sunday to hand them an advantage in the first leg of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup play-off.

The visitors drew the first blood of the game in the 4th minute when Jose Randrianantenaina's right foot shot beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

Five minutes later Elvis Opoku drew Aduana Stars level with a sublime strike from outside the box.

Yahaya Mohammed came close to putting the Fire Boys ahead in the 14th minute but his effort struck the framework.

Left back Justice Anane was brought down in the box after 33 minutes in the first half.

Sam Adams stepped up to put Aduana Stars in the lead from the spot.

Five minutes to recess, Bright Agyei was tripped from behind in the box. With no hesitation referee Papa Bakary Gassama awarded a second penalty to the hosts.

Sam Adams once again scored from the spot to make it 3-1.

Zakaria Mumuni also won a third penalty in the game for the Dormaa side after goalkeeper Damien brought him down inside the box.

Yahaya Mohammed with another attempt but the woodwork came to the rescue of the guests.

Two goals in two minutes by Elvis Opoku and Bright Agyei with both being assisted by Nathaniel Asamoah completed the mauling.

The Fire Boys will make the trip to Madagascar for the second leg in ten days time.

With this scoreline, Aduana Stars have one foot in the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

 

credit: Ghanasoccernet

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea silence Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League Berekum Chelsea silence Hearts of Oak
Ghana Premier League: Ashgold sink Asante Kotoko in Obuasi Ghana Premier League Ashgold sink Asante Kotoko in Obuasi
Football: Dortmund rout Stuttgart to close on second-placed Schalke Football Dortmund rout Stuttgart to close on second-placed Schalke
Football: Ronaldo continues goal spree but Real held by stubborn Atletico Football Ronaldo continues goal spree but Real held by stubborn Atletico
Football: Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal Football Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Video: Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super League Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super League

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super League Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super League
Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat



Top Articles

1 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
2 Statistics Ghana vs Mexico in numbersbullet
3 Eid-ur Fitr Andre Ayew joins Muslim scholars to end Qur’anic recitationsbullet
4 MTN FA Cup Hearts of Oak beat Kotoku Royals 4-0, Kotoko pip Proud...bullet
5 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
6 Richard Osei Agyemang AshantiGold defender poised to win...bullet
7 2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's female Hockey team lose by...bullet
8 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super...bullet
9 Ramadan Has Michael Essien converted to Islam?bullet
10 Alfred Duncan AC Milan set to complete deal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Stonebwoy features Asamoah Gyan in yet to be released songbullet
3 Celeb News Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eyebullet

Sports

Depay had a hand in all the goals as Lyon romped to victory at Metz
Football Depay stars again as Lyon boost Champions League bid
Javier Hernandez dragged West Ham towards safety and all but ended Chelsea's top-four hopes with a late equaliser
Football Hernandez leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
2018 Commonwealth Games Jessie Lartey gives Ghana another victory in boxing
Welbeck scored his first league goals since September.
Football Injury-prone Welbeck deserves a break - Wenger