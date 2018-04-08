Aduana Stars thump Fosa Juniors 6-1 to near group stage spot

news

Aduana Stars recorded an emphatic 6-1 victory over Madagascan side Fosa Juniors at the Nana Agyemang Badu stadium on Sunday to hand them an advantage in the first leg of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup play-off.

The visitors drew the first blood of the game in the 4th minute when Jose Randrianantenaina's right foot shot beat goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

Five minutes later Elvis Opoku drew Aduana Stars level with a sublime strike from outside the box.

Yahaya Mohammed came close to putting the Fire Boys ahead in the 14th minute but his effort struck the framework.

Left back Justice Anane was brought down in the box after 33 minutes in the first half.

Sam Adams stepped up to put Aduana Stars in the lead from the spot.

Five minutes to recess, Bright Agyei was tripped from behind in the box. With no hesitation referee Papa Bakary Gassama awarded a second penalty to the hosts.

Sam Adams once again scored from the spot to make it 3-1.

Zakaria Mumuni also won a third penalty in the game for the Dormaa side after goalkeeper Damien brought him down inside the box.

Yahaya Mohammed with another attempt but the woodwork came to the rescue of the guests.

Two goals in two minutes by Elvis Opoku and Bright Agyei with both being assisted by Nathaniel Asamoah completed the mauling.

The Fire Boys will make the trip to Madagascar for the second leg in ten days time.

With this scoreline, Aduana Stars have one foot in the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

credit: Ghanasoccernet