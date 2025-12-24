Appiah Biblical alleges EOCO probed Nana Agradaa over GH¢7m transfer before jail term

Fresh claims have emerged surrounding the financial dealings of imprisoned evangelist Nana Agradaa, following allegations made by Prophet Appiah Biblical regarding an earlier probe by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appearing on Angel TV on 21 December 2025, Appiah Biblical alleged that EOCO began scrutinising Agradaa’s financial activities after she reportedly transferred GH¢7 million into the account of her general manager, widely known as Kudos. According to him, the transaction raised red flags and prompted the anti-graft agency to summon both Agradaa and her associate for questioning.

Nana Agradaa

He further claimed that the investigation went beyond a single transfer, suggesting that the funds in question formed part of a much larger financial trail. In his words, “EOCO invited both Kudos and Nana Agradaa because the money she gave him was not the only amount involved. There was a lot of money under investigation, and the GH¢7 million was just one transfer from one account to another.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Appiah Biblical also alleged that these financial inquiries were already underway before Agradaa was sentenced to prison earlier this year, implying that authorities had been monitoring her transactions long before her conviction.

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, is currently serving a 15-year custodial sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison after an Accra Circuit Court found her guilty on 3 July 2025. She was convicted on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences, following accusations that she deceived church members by claiming to possess spiritual powers to multiply money.

Agradaa

Prosecutors relied heavily on evidence from her broadcasts on Today’s TV and her social media platforms, where she allegedly promoted the money-doubling claims that ultimately led to her downfall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to her conviction, Agradaa had also been invited by EOCO in connection with a separate matter amid reports of a possible money-laundering investigation. At the time, she dismissed the allegations, maintaining that a disgruntled former employee had attempted to implicate her by alerting the authorities.