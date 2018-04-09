Hor Halutie says she will learn the techniques to beat her competitors next time

Home > Sports > Athletics >

Ghanaian sprinter Hor Halutie who finished last at the Commonwealth game final says she will improve on her techniques to do better next time

Ghanaian sprinter Hor Halutie has stated that she will train hard to learn her techniques in order to improve on her performance at the Commonwealth Games

Halutie came to the games as a debutant progressed to the final of the Commonwealth Games as a debutant but her fairytale story ended in a bit of an anti-climax as she placed 8 out 8 runners at the 100m final.

Halutie in speaking to the media stated that her inexperience with regards to the international events played a role in that and she also stated that she would train hard to improve.

“When the race started I always able to go with them till we reach the 50 metres but since this is my first event they used some techniques to beat me.”

I will definitely meet them (the other athletes) somewhere. I will also train hard and learn the techniques to come and meet them.

Hor Halutie made it to the final as one of the fastest losers with the time of 11.46 made in the semi final.

However, the 19 year old fell short of her semifinal time as she made the time 11.54 and placed 8 in the process.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye won gold, stunning favourite Christiana Williams of Jamaica who placed 2.

William’s Jamaican counterpart followed her in third to win bronze.

