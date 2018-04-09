Ghana lose to Scotland 5-0

news

The Ghana Female National Team the Black Sticks lost to Scotland their third pool game by 5-0.

The Black Sticks were coming into the game after a 5-0 defeat in the hands of the host Australia.

However, Ghana could not make amends with that as the side conceded 2 goals in the first period through Robyn Collins and Katie Robertson.

The first half ended 2-0 and the Black Sticks were hoping to still hold the fort for Ghana.

That was not be as Scotland made it 4 in the third period by kind courtesy Millie Brown and Amy Brodie

Nicola Alexander-Lloyd added one more in the 4 period to ensure the game ended 5-0.

Ghana will play their last game on Wednesday against Canada.