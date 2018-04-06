Home > Sports >

Ghana lose 12-0 to New Zealand


2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana's female Hockey team lose by 12-0 to New Zealand

Black Sticks Ladies of Ghana lose to the Black Sticks Women of New Zealand by 12-0 at the Commonwealth games opening games

Ghana female hockey team the Black Sticks have suffered a 12-0 defeat to New Zealand in their first game of the 2018 commonwealth games.

The game started on a nice and slow note for New Zealand as they took the lead in the 10 minute with the 14 that ended the first period.

READ ALSO:Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur fail to make the final

Two minutes in the second period had the 3 goal coming from Charlton Samantha and the 4 coming in by way of Glyon Shiloh in the 28 minute.

That ended halftime with New Zealand up by 4-0.                        

The third period had New Zealand just turn it up a notch as they scored three goals through captain Stacey Michelson , Olivia Merry and Samantha Harrison.

The last period had the heat brought on the Black Sticks as they conceded 5 goals with no answer.

READ ALSO:Ghanaian 'journalists' deported at the Commonwealth games

The Black Sticks will play against Australia on 7 April,2018 and the final game against Canada on 11th April,2018.

