Ghana lose 12-0 to New Zealand

Ghana female hockey team the Black Sticks have suffered a 12-0 defeat to New Zealand in their first game of the 2018 commonwealth games.

The game started on a nice and slow note for New Zealand as they took the lead in the 10 minute with the 14 that ended the first period.

Two minutes in the second period had the 3 goal coming from Charlton Samantha and the 4 coming in by way of Glyon Shiloh in the 28 minute.

That ended halftime with New Zealand up by 4-0.

The third period had New Zealand just turn it up a notch as they scored three goals through captain Stacey Michelson , Olivia Merry and Samantha Harrison.

The last period had the heat brought on the Black Sticks as they conceded 5 goals with no answer.

The Black Sticks will play against Australia on 7 April,2018 and the final game against Canada on 11th April,2018.