Abeiku Jackson and Jason Arthur have failed to qualify to the finals of their respective final slots in the 2018 Commonwealth games.

The two swimmers were made it to their respective final slots in the events they were both competing.

Abeiku Jackson made the time of 24.86 seconds in the 50m butterfly event and placed 8 at the end of it all.

Jason Arthur also made the time of 56.85 seconds in the 100m backstroke and placed 6 in the Commonwealth games.

Female Swimmer Maaya Ayawere will take part in the 50m freestyle on Friday