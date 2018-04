news

Ghana’s Yaw Addo has qualified to the next stage of the ongoing Games in Gold Coast after claiming the country’s first win in boxing.

Addo defeated Nigeria’s Sikiru Ojode in the Men’s 56kg in the Round of 16 via split decision.

Addo’s win will be good news for Ghana after three boxers had earlier lost their respective bouts.

Wahid Omar was first to go down, followed by Abubakari Quartey and team’s captain Suleiman Tetteh.

credit: Ghanacrusader