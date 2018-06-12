Pulse.com.gh logo
Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating


#Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operating

The Attorney General’s Department has been granted an injunction to restrain GFA from organising football activities in the country

  Published: 2018-06-12
play Government petition High Court to dissolve GFA
The Accra Commercial Affairs Court has granted the Attorney General’s application to restrain the GFA from conducting any football related activities for a ten-day period.

The Attorney General's Department has triggered articles both Act 179 (The Company's Act as well as Act 180 (The official Liquidation Act).

Gloria Akufo, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General cited the Dzamefe Commission's report and the Anas exposé that implicated the GFA of corruption and several other wrong doings to buttress government's desire to restrain the GFA from carrying out their day to day activities.

"The higher the GFA is allowed to stay in office, the lower we sink. GFA has undermined its existence. The GFA has become obscene emblem of scandal, Corruption and illegal enterprise", argued the Attorney General its writ.

The attempt by government to dissolve the Ghana FA is from the fallout from the Anas exposé that has uncovered several rots in Ghana football.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilement

Erstwhile President of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was at the centre of the corruption scandal and several other officials of the association and match officials were caught on camera receiving bribes

There have been reports that the government will replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the Ghana Football Federation (GFF), if the process to dissolve the current association goes through successfully.

As it stand now all football activities in the country has come to a standstill following government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the GFA.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as GFA president and from CAF, FIFA and WAFU

