Cristiano Ronaldo chills with girlfriend and twins in pool


Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star enjoys himself in pool with girlfriend and lovely twins

Ronaldo celebrates 4-1 win against Valencia with some family fun in the pool.

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo had some cozy time with his girlfriend after he helped Real Madrid to beat Valencia 4-1 over the weekend.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner was in a very happy mood as he took a dip in the swimming pool with his twin children and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram as he posted a picture of herself with Ronaldo and his two children with the caption “Afternoon with the ducklings”.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid are not having the best of times in the La Liga as they find themselves 4th on the log but they were quite impressive in the group phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The side finished 2nd behind Dortmund with Ronaldo leading the goal scoring chart with 9 goals.

Real Madrid will be at home to face Paris Saint Germain on 14th February.

However, Los Blancos immediate battle will be Levante and Ronaldo will want to add to his 8 goal tally in the league.

