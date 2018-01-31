Home > Sports > Football >

Balotelli engraves Ghana flag on new Puma boots


The Ghanaian born Italian striker still has a place in his heart for his native country.

Mario Balotelli will feature for French Ligue 1 side with new Puma boots which has the flag of Ghana engraved on it.

Balotelli chose Italy over Ghana when he needed to decide the future of his international football career.

The for AC Milan striker has shown in divers ways that he still has affection for Ghana, having come out publicly to throw his weight behind the Black Stars in certain tournament to indicate that he is proud of the country of his biological parents.

Balotelli has expressed his Ghanaian connection by engraving the Ghana flag and his Ghanaian parents, namely Thomas and Rose Barwuah, in addition to the Italian flag and his adopted family Francesco and Silvia Balotelli on the boots.

On the same boot is names of his siblings Enock, Abigail, Angeli,and his daughter Pia can also bee seen on the boots with Italy and Ghana flags as well

