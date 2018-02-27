Home > Sports > Football >

Cudjoe Fianoo quit AshGold as CEO


The chairman of GHALCA has resigned as the Chief Executive of the Miners.

Cudjoe Fiano has relinquish his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold Football Club with effect from Wednesday.

Fianoo joined the rank and file of Ashanti Gold in 2005 and left the side in 2008, but he was persuaded to return in 2009 and has been in office since then.

He even led the team to their first league triumph in 19 years and avoided them from suffering relegation last season.

However, after more than a decade with Ashanti Gold, he has bid the club farewell, as new management takes over.

“Tomorrow [February 28th] will be my last day as Ashanti Gold CEO,”Fianoo told Asempa FM.

“I have done what i have to do as CEO of the club and i’m leaving the club on a good note. There is no bad blood between myself and the club.

“Ashanti Gold have done a lot for me, if i’m to enjoy my SNNIT benefit now, it means Ashanti Gold have played a role in it.”

Pulse Sports understands that AshGold has been handed to Dr. Kweku Frimpong CEO of Champion Devine Clinic, who will form his management team and chairs the board.

