Diego Costa's goal sees off Arsenal

Atletico Madrid edged Arsenal 1-0 to book a place in the final of the UEFA Europa League
Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game during added time of the first half.
READ MORE: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards
The second half produced no other goal despite both sides playing their hearts out.
Arsenal were held to a one all draw in the first leg at the Emirates last week, hence the second leg results implies Atletico Madrid have qualified for the final 2-1 on aggregate
They will face Olympique Marseillle who also qualified at the expense of Salzburg in the other semi finals clash.