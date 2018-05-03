Diego Costa's goal sees off Arsenal

news

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid on Thursday night.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game during added time of the first half.

The second half produced no other goal despite both sides playing their hearts out.

Arsenal were held to a one all draw in the first leg at the Emirates last week, hence the second leg results implies Atletico Madrid have qualified for the final 2-1 on aggregate

They will face Olympique Marseillle who also qualified at the expense of Salzburg in the other semi finals clash.