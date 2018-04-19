Home > Sports > Football >

Dr. Nduom questions why the Sharks-Medeama was discontinued


Dr. Nduom asks 7 questions regarding the discontinuation of Sharks-Medeama game

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has asked seven questions to challenge the reason behind the discontinuation of the game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama SC.

  • Published:
play Dr. Nduom asks 7 questions regarding the discontinuation of Sharks-Medeama game
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has questioned why the game between his side Elmina Sharks and Medeama was abandoned on Wednesday.

The bankroller of the club was at the Nduom Stadium to watch his idol side play, but it turned out that the game has to end after the first half over alleged assault of the centre referee Nuhu Limann.

Below are the seven questions raised by the

However, Dr. Nduom has asked seven questions to debunk claims that the referee was assaulted and also indicated that there was no reason why the game failed to continue after the half time play.

The Fearsome Elmina Sharks Versus Medeama

1.  How come the second half of the match was not played?  Because Medeama refused to play the second half citing too long of a delay in getting the second half started.

2.  Were the referees on the field ready to officiate the second half?  Yes.

3.  Did Elmina/home team supporters pounce on the referee and beat him badly enough for him to sustain injuries?  No.  Nobody laid a finger on the referee.

4.  How did the referee get injured?  It appears that as he was being escorted off the field by the police during half time, he tripped, fell and injured himself.  As there were police personnel around plus video recording, the truth will be found soon enough. 

5.  Why are media reports alleging that the referee was beaten by Sharks supporters and that led to the stoppage of the match?  Those filing those reports were obviously not there. 

6.  Was I there at the stadium?  Yes.  I was there and  involved as I always do when I am present at the stadium in making sure that our supporters do not misbehave.  I went to the Medeama locker room, talked to the match officials and the security people to assure them of our good will.

7.  Was there a problem on the field of play during the first half?  Yes.  A fight broke out between some Sharks and Medeama players getting to the end of the first half.  The match was getting out of hand.  So this is what led to the referee being escorted off the field at half time.

Also, this match was recorded.  So it would be easy to find out what happened.  The GPL will thrive if we work with facts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible Premier League Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible
Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks deny fans assaulting referee Liman Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks deny fans assaulting referee Liman
Football: Pochettino downplays Wembley factor in Man Utd FA Cup semi Football Pochettino downplays Wembley factor in Man Utd FA Cup semi
Boxing: Canelo Alvarez handed 6-months ban after failed drug test Boxing Canelo Alvarez handed 6-months ban after failed drug test
Football: Russia probes new monkey chants ahead of World Cup Football Russia probes new monkey chants ahead of World Cup
Ghana Premier League: Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!! Ghana Premier League Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him looking...bullet
2 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
3 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
4 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
6 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
8 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged...bullet
9 Solidarity Game Essien to play alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Laryea Kingston will want to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will miss three games
Football Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has yet to sign a new deal at the club
Wenger Manager confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has enjoyed a prolific season for the club
Premier League Sterling hungry for more after Man City win
On target: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring their second goal
Manchester United Mourinho given selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi