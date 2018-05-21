Home > Sports > Football >

Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup


2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup

Kasapreko present drinks to Team Volta

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

National beach soccer team coach Daniel Kotey this afternoon presented Kasapreko drinks to Team Volta in Keta. The experienced Voltarians who were runners up in the 2016 edition, are currently camping ahead of the AU Day fiesta next weekend which would be headlined by the Unity Cup.

Receiving the items from coach Kotey, the Volta team manager Selorm Kpogli thanked the event organisers One Ghana and Beach Soccer Ghana for the camp visit gesture and support. Earlier in the week, coach Kotey presented drinks and assorted to team Greater Accra at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

READ ALSO:Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns

The coach, along with some Festival officials would next be in the Western region before wrapping up his tour in the Central region. Eastern and Ashanti regions would be camped in Accra earlier than their coastal rivals due to their obvious geographical disadvantage

Organisers are confident of the biggest crowd ever witnessed at Laboma Beach on May 25th. The air of optimism is largely due to the partnership with leading radio station Yfm and media network pulse

Ghana who are expected to bring their clout and experience to raise the profile of beach soccer.

READ ALSO:Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko

May 25th is set to thrill revellers and families alike. The Mayor of Accra is expected to start the ball rolling with a Fitness walk from Trade Fair to Laboma beach at 6:30am on AU day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA
Football: Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Football: Iraq to host first international football tournament Football Iraq to host first international football tournament
Football: Cahill urges clarity over Conte's Chelsea future Football Cahill urges clarity over Conte's Chelsea future
Football: Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker Football Iran announces World Cup squad without Belgium-based striker

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic reacts to defeat in the 2018 FA Cup final
Football Matic says Man Utd 'can fight for Premier League title' with right signings
Under pressure: Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro
Football Cannavaro in the dark as Guangzhou owner vows shake-up
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrates with the Serie A championship trophy at the weekend
Football From Allegri to Benevento: Tops and flops in the 2017/18 Serie A season
Thomas Tuchel with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the Parc des Princes -- the German has signed a deal until 2020
Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge