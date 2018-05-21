news

National beach soccer team coach Daniel Kotey this afternoon presented Kasapreko drinks to Team Volta in Keta. The experienced Voltarians who were runners up in the 2016 edition, are currently camping ahead of the AU Day fiesta next weekend which would be headlined by the Unity Cup.

Receiving the items from coach Kotey, the Volta team manager Selorm Kpogli thanked the event organisers One Ghana and Beach Soccer Ghana for the camp visit gesture and support. Earlier in the week, coach Kotey presented drinks and assorted to team Greater Accra at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra.

The coach, along with some Festival officials would next be in the Western region before wrapping up his tour in the Central region. Eastern and Ashanti regions would be camped in Accra earlier than their coastal rivals due to their obvious geographical disadvantage

Organisers are confident of the biggest crowd ever witnessed at Laboma Beach on May 25th. The air of optimism is largely due to the partnership with leading radio station Yfm and media network pulse

Ghana who are expected to bring their clout and experience to raise the profile of beach soccer.

May 25th is set to thrill revellers and families alike. The Mayor of Accra is expected to start the ball rolling with a Fitness walk from Trade Fair to Laboma beach at 6:30am on AU day.