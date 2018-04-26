Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns

news

Beach Soccer due to inactivity and Sponsorship is set to return with the 2018 Unity Cup. The President of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association Yaw Ampofo Ankrah did confirm to the Ghana News Agency.

He also did go on to reveal that the sport that has been that the outfit have been able to get some immense support from Kasapreko and media partners to relaunch the sport.

“Yes I can confirm that Kasapreko is on board, along with Pulse Ghana, Yfm, Kwesé TV and other media partners.



Our long term partners and sponsors CAL Bank would also announce their new package for Ghana beach soccer soon.



I can't disclose more than this because the official unveiling and media launch would be held next week where full details would be made available"

The media launch will ensue on 27th April,2018 at the Labadi Beach Hotel

Beach soccer in recent times has been through a dry patch with the association struggling to secure major financial backing for an ambitious national championship.

The last major competition Ghana found itself in was the 2016 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations.



However, a series of meetings with Felix Ansong the newly appointed CAF Beach Soccer Committee member, as well as other key stakeholders bore some fruit

It is now understood that technical, financial and logistical support would now be available to Ghana Beach Soccer.



Another incredible approach to the development of the sport in line with the new beach soccer structures approved by FIFA in 2017 is that the Ghana Football Association would be supporting the sport via FIFA beach soccer development funds.



The Ministry of Tourism and Ghana Tourism Authority will be expected to play supporting roles with a drive to boost sports tourism in the country through beach soccer entertainment.



A notable side attraction will have to be the inclusion of musicians to be performing live at Beach Soccer venues across the Central, Western, Volta and Greater Accra region.

The 2018 Unity Cup will transpire from 25 to 27 May at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra where various regions will battle it out for the coveted trophy.

Greater Accra will seek to retain the title which they won in 2016