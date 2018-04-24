George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President

news

George Afriyie's appointment as the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association has been terminated by the Executive Committee of the association.

The decision was made following an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The news which was announced on the official Twitter page of the football governing body in Ghana didn't indicate the reason behind the sack.

It would be recalled that George Afriyie declared his intention to contest for the 2019 GFA Presidential election last month and it is understood that fueled the tension between the director of Liberty Professionals and his boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

George Afriyie and Kwesi Nyantakyi have not been in good terms after a text message from the former Gt. Olympics CEO to the GFA boss accused him of being greedy was leaked.