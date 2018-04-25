Ahmad Ahmad says Africa is ready to host another World Cup

news

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has stated that Africa is ready to host yet another World Cup as Morroco bid for the World’s grandest showpiece.

Ahmad Ahmad was addressing the Special Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra when he was being conferred the Honorary Law Doctorate Degree.

READ ALSO:Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

“Morroco want to organize this big event. It is important for Africa because Africa is the second big confederation in the World like Europe.”

“We have had only one opportunity to host such an event. “We know the benefits of hosting this kind of event we have appreciate the King of Morroco to make us proud.

His country has the facilities to host this and make the Continent of Africa proud.

Now, nobody in the World can say that Africa is not ready to host. We are ready to do so through Morroco.

All federation in Africa have agreed to vote for Morocco and we now have to convince countries in other federations to vote for Morroco.

READ ALSO: Ghana's President Akufo-­ Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

The final decision on who to host 2026 World Cup will be made in June 2018.

Morocco are up against a co-host bid from Canada, United States and Mexico.