Home > Sports >

Ahmad Ahmad says Africa is ready to host another World Cup


Morocco 2026 ? Ahmad Ahmad says Africa is ready to host another World Cup

CAF President states that Africa is ready to host yet another World Cup as Morroco bids to host World’s grandest football showcase in 2016.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has stated that Africa is ready to host yet another World Cup as Morroco bid for the World’s grandest showpiece.

Ahmad Ahmad was addressing the Special Congregation of the University of Professional Studies, Accra when he was being conferred the Honorary Law Doctorate Degree.

READ ALSO:Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

“Morroco want to organize this big event. It is important for Africa because Africa is the second big confederation in the World like Europe.”

“We have had only one opportunity to host such an event. “We know the benefits of hosting this kind of event we have appreciate the King of Morroco to make us proud.

His country has the facilities to host this and make the Continent of Africa proud.

Now, nobody in the World can say that Africa is not ready to host. We are ready to do so through Morroco.

All federation in Africa have agreed to vote for Morocco and we now have to convince countries in other federations to vote for Morroco.

READ ALSO: Ghana's President Akufo-­ Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

The final decision on who to host 2026 World Cup will be made in June 2018.

Morocco are up against a co-host bid from Canada, United States and Mexico.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League UEFA Champions League Mohammed Salah sets new African record in Champions League
GFA President: Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi
At UPSA: Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad At UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad
Football: Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans Football Liverpool fan fighting for his life after assault by Roma fans
Doctorate Degree: Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Doctorate Degree Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad
At UPSA: Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony At UPSA Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Let's Talk Sports: Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana? Let's Talk Sports Would you advice your relative to play women's football in Ghana?



Top Articles

1 VIDEO Zylofon media to sponsor Ghana Premier Leaguebullet
2 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
3 Black Stars Andre and Jordan Ayew donate to Islamic brothersbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Zylofon media to sponsor Ghana Premier Leaguebullet
5 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
6 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their...bullet
7 English Premier League Egypt league games moved due to...bullet
8 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
9 Breaking News FIFA slaps one-year ban on Ghanaian...bullet
10 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet

Sports

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger attends a training session ahead of the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid
Football Wenger admits timing of Arsenal exit was out of his hands
Courtois (L) and Wilmots together at a Belgian team press conference during Euro 2016
Football Chelsea's Courtois to take libel action against ex-Belgium coach Wilmots
Roma's Maxime Gonalons, Edin Dzeko and Federico Fazio at the end of Tuesday's 5-2 defeat at Anfield
Football Roma dare to hope another comeback is possible
Dimitri Payet (L) and Luiz Gustavo (R) have been two of Marseille's standout performers on their run to the Europa League semi-finals
Football Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days