Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

The president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo arrived at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Wednesday, April 25 to witness the honour of CAF president Mr Ahmad Ahmad.

President of the Confederation of African Football Mr Ahmad Ahmad arrived in the West African country on Monday ahead of the event.

“If I am here it is because of the support I have had from my colleagues across Africa who have supported my vision for transforming the game,” the CAF president said.

"The work I have done together with my colleagues is what has resulted in this award by the university and I want to them for recognizing the work we have done so far."

Other officials who made it to the ceremony include Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah.

