Home > Sports > Football >

President Akufo-Addo shows up at Ahmad Ahmad's ceremony


Doctorate Degree Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in attendance for CAF president Ahmad Ahmad's honorary ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Akufo-Addo giving a speech at UPSA play

President Akufo-Addo giving a speech at UPSA
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo arrived at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Wednesday, April 25 to witness the honour of CAF president Mr Ahmad Ahmad.

President of the Confederation of African Football Mr Ahmad Ahmad arrived in the West African country on Monday ahead of the event.

“If I am here it is because of the support I have had from my colleagues across Africa who have supported my vision for transforming the game,” the CAF president said.

President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

READ MORE: Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his lavish house

"The work I have done together with my colleagues is what has resulted in this award by the university and I want to them for recognizing the work we have done so far."

Other officials who made it to the ceremony include Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah.

Check out photos of the ceremony.

play
 
play
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad play

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo present at ceremony honouring CAF President Ahmad Ahmad

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GFA President: Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi GFA President Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi
At UPSA: Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad At UPSA Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law conferred on CAF President Ahmad
At UPSA: Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony At UPSA Nyantakyi, Kwesi Appiah and other football officials to support CAF President's doctorate degree ceremony
Football: Chelsea's Courtois to take libel action against ex-Belgium coach Wilmots Football Chelsea's Courtois to take libel action against ex-Belgium coach Wilmots
Football: Roma dare to hope another comeback is possible Football Roma dare to hope another comeback is possible
Football: Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days Football Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days

Recommended Videos

Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president
Pulse Sports: Would you want KP Boateng and Muntari back into the Black Stars? Pulse Sports Would you want KP Boateng and Muntari back into the Black Stars?



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Private Road Sheyi Adebayor completes road project leading to his...bullet
3 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
4 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for...bullet
5 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in...bullet
6 Video Adebayor celebrates construction of private road in Togobullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet
9 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials...bullet
10 English Premier League Christian Atsu ruled out of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring in the Champions League semi-final against Roma
Football Salah threatens Messi, Ronaldo Ballon d'Or stranglehold
UEFA Champions League Head to head: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos scored twice when Real Madrid inflicted Bayern's record home defeat in Europe, a 4-0 thrashing in the 2014 Champions League semi-finals celebrates after scoring the 0-2 during the UEFA Champions League second-leg semi-final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid CF in Munich, southern Germany, on April 29, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSENReal Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring the 0-2 during the UEFA Champions League second-leg semi-final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid CF in Munich, southern Germany, on April 29, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN
Football Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - five facts on an intense rivalry
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium on April 24, 2018
Football Egypt's Salah wins admiration of Israel defence minister