Home > Sports > Football >

Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga


Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga

The Ghanaian is the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Boateng contributed handsomely when Levante edged Barcelona 5-4 to end their unbeaten run in the La Liga.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored in 1, 2 and 4 goal against Barcelona and the hat-trick is the first registered by an African player against the Catalans.

Emmanuel Boateng’s three goals against Barcelona is the 1300 hat-trick in the history of the La Liga and 15 hat-trick by an African player.

READ MORE: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu's signature

The first African to register a hat-trick in the La Liga was Larbi Ben Barek from Morocco in 1949 when his side Atletico Madrid defeated Espanyol.

In all 12 Africans have scored hat-tricks in the La Liga, Boateng is the only Ghanaian on the list, while Samuel Eto’o Fils is the only player with three ha-tricks.

In addition to that he has emerged as the first Ghanaian player to score against both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same football season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah Ghanaian Players Abroad Aston Villa are getting ready for the Premier League-Albert Adomah
Football: Neuer conundrum for Loew ahead of Germany squad announcement Football Neuer conundrum for Loew ahead of Germany squad announcement
Ghanaian Players Abroad: How Jordan Ayew fared for Swansea City in the Premier League Ghanaian Players Abroad How Jordan Ayew fared for Swansea City in the Premier League
Football: Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder Football Kane challenges Salah to prove he's no one-season wonder
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Five things you need to know about new sensation Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about new sensation Emmanuel Boateng
Football: World Cup workers imprison woman in own house Football World Cup workers imprison woman in own house

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
7 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
8 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Mark Hughes wants to stay at Southampton after keeping them in the Premier League
Football Hughes wants to stay at Southampton
Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona fans with Boateng
Video Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart
First one in: Scott Arfield became Steven Gerrard's first signing as Rangers manager on Monday
Football Arfield joins Rangers as Gerrard's first signing