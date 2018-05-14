Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Liga

news

Emmanuel Boateng contributed handsomely when Levante edged Barcelona 5-4 to end their unbeaten run in the La Liga.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored in 1, 2 and 4 goal against Barcelona and the hat-trick is the first registered by an African player against the Catalans.

Emmanuel Boateng’s three goals against Barcelona is the 1300 hat-trick in the history of the La Liga and 15 hat-trick by an African player.

READ MORE: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu's signature

The first African to register a hat-trick in the La Liga was Larbi Ben Barek from Morocco in 1949 when his side Atletico Madrid defeated Espanyol.

In all 12 Africans have scored hat-tricks in the La Liga, Boateng is the only Ghanaian on the list, while Samuel Eto’o Fils is the only player with three ha-tricks.

In addition to that he has emerged as the first Ghanaian player to score against both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the same football season.