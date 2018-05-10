Emotional message for the Late Christopher Opoku

news

The family of Christopher Opoku have released an emotional piece to remember the veteran journalist. Today is exactly a year since his death after four hard fought years of battling cancer.

“To my husband Christopher Nana Opoku.

I can’t believe it’s a year already Chris.

A year without a phone call from you,

A year without sharing ideas with you

A year without singing together,

A year without your hugs and smile

A year without you.

l hope l’ve taken the right decisions where our daughters are concerned.

I can’t recount all the times l have taken my phone to call you only to be told that the phone is off,

I don’t remember the number of times l have cried (like right now, as I write) wishing to be with you Chris.

And to hear you call me, “Viv!”. Just hearing your voice will be enough, Chris.

Owuo ayε m’ade paa.

Only those who have lost husbands can tell the grief that we bear,

In silence for the one we love so, so dearly.

In life l loved you dearly and in death l still do same, Chris.

When days are dark and friends are few, how l long for you my love.

You are not forgotten; your memory lives on. For l see you in our daughters – they exhibit you, your gift and personality in different ways.

God has been good to us and he’s been with us through and through.

Remember Viv still loves you even in death and l will always love you.

Till we meet again, my love Chris. Till we meet again…

Yours,

Mrs. Vivian Treasure Opoku.

And from your daughters,

Dora Valerie Opoku, Christabel Opoku and Constance Opoku.”

Christopher Opoku died at 41 leaving behind his wife and three daughters.

He worked with Luv Fm,Metro Tv, Citi Fm and also GTV during his 18 year career as journalist.