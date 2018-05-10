Home > Sports > Football >

Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia


Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan

The Ghana international clinched his fourth Coppa Italia with the Turin side as they handed AC Milan a 4-0 defeat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia as Juventus whip AC Milan
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwadwo Asamoah and Juventus side won their fourth consecutive Italian Cup after a 4-0 win over AC Milan on Wednesday.

Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored twice for Juve, heading in the opener in the 56th minute from Paulo Dybala's cross.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

Milan's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault as he fumbled in Douglas Costa's second and then spilled Mario Mandzukic's header for Benatia to poke home.

Nikola Kalinic then headed Miralem Pjanic's corner past his own keeper.

Juventus need just one point from their final two Serie A games to complete a fourth domestic double in a row.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters
Football: Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home - Pochettino Football Champions League 'massive' to Spurs new home - Pochettino
Football: Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival Football Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival
Football: Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup Football Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
Football: Manchester City smash Premier League points record Football Manchester City smash Premier League points record
Football: Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive Football Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
7 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of...bullet
8 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Paul Pogba has had a mixed season for Manchester United
Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
French forward Ousmane Dembele (L) was the provider for Philippe Coutinho before hitting two, second-half, goals of his own at Camp Nou
Football Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla
Crowd pleaser: Tottenham's Harry Kane
Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters
Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018
Football Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches