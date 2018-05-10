Kwadwo Asamoah wins 4th consecutive Coppa Italia

news

Kwadwo Asamoah and Juventus side won their fourth consecutive Italian Cup after a 4-0 win over AC Milan on Wednesday.

Centre-back Medhi Benatia scored twice for Juve, heading in the opener in the 56th minute from Paulo Dybala's cross.

Milan's 19-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was at fault as he fumbled in Douglas Costa's second and then spilled Mario Mandzukic's header for Benatia to poke home.

Nikola Kalinic then headed Miralem Pjanic's corner past his own keeper.

Juventus need just one point from their final two Serie A games to complete a fourth domestic double in a row.