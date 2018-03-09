Home > Sports > Football >

ES Setif threaten to ‘rob’ and ‘attack’ Aduana in Algeria


Setif have alleged that they were attacked and robbed on their visit to Ghana and have threatened to treat the Ghanaian champions the same way when they arrive also in Algeria.

Algerian giants ES Setif have accused Aduana Stars of ill-treating them when they came to Ghana for the CAF Champions first-leg game.

The North African were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aduana thanks to a second half penalty awarded to the Ghanaian side.

However, Setif have alleged that they were attacked and robbed on their visit to Ghana and have threatened to treat the Ghanaian champions the same way when they arrive also in Algeria for the second-leg.

A statement of the club’s official Facebook page, written in Arabic, said the penalty awarded to Aduana was dubious, insisting they will equally ‘rob’ the ‘Ogya’ lads in Algeria.

"ES Sétif players were attacked and robbed in Ghana,” a statement on Setif’s Facebook page read.

''These circumstances plus the strange penalty will not force us to protest or complain because we are used such behaviours in Algeria or inside the continent.

''The second leg game, we will treat them (Aduana Stars) as they did to us."

Aduana will travel to Algeria with a slim 1-0 advantage with the hope of making it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League at the expense of Setif.

