Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and other football greats

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien featured in a charity game which brought together a number of football legends to Geneva on Saturday April 21.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stade de Geneva, Switzerland hosted several football greats including former FIFA Player of the Year Ronaldinho and Luis Figo in a game jointly organised by UEFA and United Nations charity which was aimed at raising funds for charity works.

Luis Figo and Friends and Ronaldinho and friends formed two teams that was coached by Didier Deschamps, the head coach of the French National Team and Carlo Ancelotti, former coach of AC Milan, respectively.

The venue was lit by other football legends including Patrick Kluivert, Michael Essien, Andrea Pirlo, Raul Gonzalez, Robbie Keane, Rio Ferdinand, etc.

The game was officiated by the renowned former Italian referee Pierluigi Collina as the centre referee.

Essien joined former Chelsea teammate Juliano Belletti, Patrick Kluivert and a host of others former football stars in Ronaldinho’s team

Below is the full list of players in the Luis Figo’s team

Figo & Friends team: Luís Figo [captain], Dida, Vítor Baía, Míchel Salgado, Frank de Boer, Rio Ferdinand, Cristian Chivu, Dejan Stanković, Robert Pirès, Jari Litmanen, Christian Karembeu, Andrea Pirlo, Raúl, Robbie Keane, Kelly Smith and Nuno Gomes.

The match, aimed at promoting peace, human rights and well-being in the world, is in partnership with UEFA Foundation for Children, with the eleven young heroes set to meet in person and train in Geneva for the first time next month. Eleven uses the unifying power of sport to celebrate diversity, promote equality, cross-cultural collaboration and youth development.

