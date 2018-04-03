news

April Fool has still not lost its touch despite social media creating awareness before the date.

However, the prank these days could end in tragedy rather than the anticipated bliss of pure happiness.

Screenshots on social media after the day has shown relationships break and parents ignore their kids for pregnancy pranks, obviously.

For Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o, a prank cannot be one that disrespects the highest office in his country.

Samuel Eto’o has threatened to take legal action against a news website for claiming he was planning to run for the 2018 Cameroon presidential election.

The story which was published by Young Africa Magazine as an April Fool prank which was picked by France 24 and went viral.

Eto’o wrote in a Facebook post:

“As a Cameroonian, I am deeply respectful of the institutions of my country and those who embody them.

“I, therefore, believe that the 2018 presidential election in Cameroon and the exercise of the supreme office are very important and cannot be discussed lightly.

“More seriously, the authors of this farce mocked the Anglophone crisis — a situation that causes desolation and mourning in my country.

“I think that the words attributed to my modest self under the guise of a supposed farce are absolutely reductive and denote a total lack of respect.”

Samuel Eto’o has previously played for Chelsea, Inter Milan and Barcelona during his football career.