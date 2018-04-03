Home > Sports > Athletics >

Emmanuel Dassor ruled out of the commonwealth games


Emmanuel Dasor Ghanaian athlete ruled out of commonwealth games due to a serious injury

Emmanuel Dassor has been ruled out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to a serious injury

Ghanaian Athlete Emmanuel Dassor will not make it to the commonwealth games due to a devastating injury.

The athlete who was billed to compete in to compete in two different events for Ghana which was 400m and 4x100 meters sprints will not make as he got into wreck last week.

Dassor posted on his Instagram page to his inform his loving fans of the injury. The cause of the wreck is still unknown but Dassor did state that he hopes to come back better and stronger.

                

The commonwealth will last from 4 April to 15 April,2018.

Ghana will compete in 12 different disciplines with 71 athletes in Gold Coast, Australia for the Commonwealth Games

