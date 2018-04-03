Emmanuel Dassor ruled out of the commonwealth games

Emmanuel Dassor has been ruled out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to a serious injury
Ghanaian Athlete Emmanuel Dassor will not make it to the commonwealth games due to a devastating injury.
The athlete who was billed to compete in to compete in two different events for Ghana which was 400m and 4x100 meters sprints will not make as he got into wreck last week.
Dassor posted on his Instagram page to his inform his loving fans of the injury. The cause of the wreck is still unknown but Dassor did state that he hopes to come back better and stronger.
Today mark three weeks I got into a wreck. Not what I wanted to happen as I was preparing to represent my homeland Ghanaat the coming Commonwealth Games in Australia. It#emo#4oCZ##s unfortunate but I believe God gives His greatest battles to His Greatest Warriors. To my Country ,I wish you#emo#4oCZ##ll a healthy and victorious games. It would#emo#4oCZ##ve been an honor to represent you again but God knows best and I#emo#4oCZ##m trusting in His timing. I will be back stronger, faster than even. #IBelieve #TheReturn #emo#8J+Pvw==###emo#8J+Pvw==##.
The commonwealth will last from 4 April to 15 April,2018.
Ghana will compete in 12 different disciplines with 71 athletes in Gold Coast, Australia for the Commonwealth Games