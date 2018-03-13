Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana are anticipating to win 5 medals at the Commonwealth Games


2018 Commonwealth Games Ghana are anticipating to win at least 5 medals -Deputy Sports Manager

Ghana are looking to improve on the 2 medals Ghana won at the 2014 Commonwealth Games with 5 medals at the 2018 games

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide play

pius hadzide-Deputy Sports Minister

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has announced that he is looking forward to team Ghana winning 5 medals.

 Ghana will be represented by 72 athletes, 35 technical men, four medical members and 12 officials from 12 disciplines for the games, slated from April 4-15.

Pius Hadzide was speaking to the media when as he analyzed Ghana’s chances of winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

“We are the confident that the athletes looking at the level of preparations, looking at the commitment, looking at the level of coaching we have gotten, we are confident that we can improve on Ghana’s last performance in Glasgow where Ghana won 2 medals.

We are anticipating to win a minimum of 5 medals and we are sure that our athletes and coaches will ensure that they will approve this modest expectations of ours.”

Ghana has won a total of 57 medals in the history of the commonwealth games with 15 Gold 18 Sliver and 24 Bronze.

