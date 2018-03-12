Government commits $20m into sports infrastructure

news

The Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has announced that the government that the Government of Ghana through his outfit will spend $20million to renovating sports infrastructure.

Isaac Asiamah was speaking to Kwese Free Sports at the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex he spoke to plan the Government of Ghana has for Sports.

He begun by enumerating the various facilities which the government have already started working on.

“Accra Sports Stadium has started renovation. It has been abandoned for 10 years and now renovation has started.”

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports was in a bad shape and it has been given a facelift.” The Kaneshie Sports office complex has been given a facelift.

The Accra Sports Stadium did not even have electricity and now they have it.

The Youth and Sports Minister confirmed over $20 million was used in renovating and constructing the various facilities.

He also did say the funding for these projects were coming from the provision for Youth Development in the Common Fund.