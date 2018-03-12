news

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister for the Youth and Sports Ministry has stated that his ministry will not finance Black Stars friendly games again with immediate effect.

His statement has been made with just a week for the Black Stars to engage Ivory Coast and Iceland during FIFA days of friendly as reported.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports sometimes pumps monies into friendly games that the Black Stars line-up and there are even reports that government will be funding the team’s clash against the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

But the ministry believes the senior national male football team of Ghana is a big brand, so nations that invite them for friendly games should be ready to foot the bills.

"As a country we have decided not to play any friendly match that we will have to spend on. We have communicated to the FA that if any country wants to play us, they will have to bear the cost," Hon. Hadzide declared on Oyerepa FM.

"Ghana is a big football nation so any country that wants to play us will have to pay well. It shouldn't bring a loss to us, no. Friendly matches should profit us not loss."