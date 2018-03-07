Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wiyaala to perform at Commonwealth Games 2018 closing ceremony


Wiyaala Singer to perform at Commonwealth Games 2018 closing ceremony with GRRRL in Australia

The headline performance will run from 7pm to 8.30pm and will introduce the formal closing ceremony to 21st edition of the games.

  

Ghana’s Wiyaala will perform with all female international group GRRRL on the Main Stage at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at The Gold Coast in Australia on the 15th April.

The biggest sporting event to be staged in Australia this decade, The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) will feature the largest integrated sports program in Commonwealth Games history, comprising 18 sports and seven para-sports and will welcome more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 Commonwealth nations and territories to the Gold Coast and event cities Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, to share in the celebration of sport, entertainment and culture.

A thrilled Wiyaala said, “working with GRRRL the last two years has been a real journey for me; we are a fusion of international cultures and have created a very unique and dynamic energy. The crowd is going to be international and massive. I used to dream of such things in the village. And now it’s really happening!”

Wiyaala performing with a GRRRL member play Wiyaala to perform at Commonwealth Games 2018 closing ceremony (Ali Johnston)

 

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson’s fiancé, Captain Planet, Prince David Osei, others attend Zylofon Media UK office opening

GRRRL is a bespoke electronic music collaboration between independent, revolutionary women artists from around the world, coming together to tell their collective stories of life, conflict, inequality and change through music.

Fusing together sounds of dark techno, ghetto bass, hip hop, dancehall, reggae, soul and electronica and directed by Brazil's Laima Leyton (Mixhell/Soulwax), GRRRL features an eclectic mix of influential artists including Mercury Prize winning rapper Speech Debelle, Queen of Brazilian Dancehall Lei Di Dai, Zimbabwe's Rap Queen AWA African Women Arise, The Young Lioness of Africa Wiyaala, Original Nu-Jazz and folk singer from Cape Town Nono Nkoane, British Bangladeshi singer Sohini Alam and electronic artist/synth player from UK/Ghana Afrodeutsche.

Ghana will be represented by a total of 72 athletes from 12 disciplines at GC2018 which is slated for Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to 15 this year.

